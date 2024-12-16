Three reports converge on the cause of Chilima’s tragic death: Bad weather and high-impact injuries

As the nation continues to mourn the tragic loss of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others in a devastating plane crash, three independent reports have now converged on a singular conclusion: the deaths were caused by severe injuries sustained from the crash, which was triggered by bad weather conditions, specifically heavy clouds and turbulence.

The findings come from an autopsy report, a detailed German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) report, and a Commission of Inquiry that all point to the same fatal factors that led to the loss of Dr. Chilima and his fellow passengers on June 10, 2024, in Nkhatabay District, Malawi.

Autopsy Report: The Brutality of the Crash

The autopsy report conducted by pathologist Dr. Steve Kamiza, who was hired by the Chilima family, provides grim and graphic details about the cause of death. The report reveals that Dr. Chilima died from extensive and catastrophic injuries to his body, with multiple high-velocity injuries caused by the forceful impact of the crash.

According to the autopsy:

Dr. Chilima sustained severe blunt force injuries to the chest, which led to fractures of the thoracic cage, a ruptured heart, and a severed ascending aorta.

There were bilateral avulsion injuries to his lower legs, including muscle and soft tissue damage, along with comminuted fractures to his arms and legs.

The report further explains that the mechanism of death was high-velocity blunt force trauma, which caused massive intrathoracic haemorrhage, leading to instant circulatory collapse and immediate death.

These findings, while tragic, paint a clear picture of the fatal nature of the crash and underscore the severity of the injuries that led to the deaths of Dr. Chilima and the eight others on board.

German BFU Report: Bad Weather and High-Impact Crash

A separate investigation by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) confirmed the role of bad weather in the crash. Released on August 30, 2024, the BFU’s report established that the crash was caused by heavy clouds and turbulence, which led to the loss of control of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft.

The investigation found no evidence of foul play or technical failure with the aircraft, confirming that it was in good working condition at the time of the crash. According to the BFU, the plane’s failure to maintain flight was directly linked to weather conditions on the day of the accident.

The report also made it clear that the impact of the crash was so severe that none of the passengers could have survived, aligning with the autopsy report’s conclusion that all victims died instantly from high-velocity injuries.

Commission of Inquiry: No Evidence of Homicide or Technical Fault

The Commission of Inquiry, led by Justice Jabbar Alide, also weighed in on the crash, agreeing with the findings of the autopsy and BFU reports. The commission concluded that the crash was an accident caused by bad weather conditions, further noting that there was no evidence of foul play.

In its findings, the commission stressed that the aircraft was in good condition, with only 3,000 flying hours logged at the time of the crash, and no technical malfunctions were identified. Additionally, the commission noted that weather conditions—specifically the heavy clouds and turbulence—were the primary contributing factors to the crash.

The commission also confirmed that the impact of the crash was so severe that death was likely instantaneous for all passengers. The inquiry found that one passenger was still holding a personal item when the wreckage was discovered, which further supported the conclusion that all victims died in the crash’s immediate aftermath.

While the commission raised concerns about the procurement process for the aircraft, noting that the request for the plane did not follow the usual procedures, this issue was deemed unrelated to the crash itself.

The Unified Narrative: Bad Weather and High-Impact Injuries

Taken together, the findings from the autopsy report, BFU investigation, and Commission of Inquiry create a cohesive and unified narrative. All three reports agree that bad weather conditions—specifically heavy clouds and turbulence—played a central role in the crash. They also confirm that the impact of the crash was so severe that all nine passengers died instantly from high-velocity injuries.

These reports eliminate the possibility of technical failure or foul play as contributing factors, reinforcing the notion that this tragedy was an unavoidable accident driven by the extreme weather conditions at the time.

For the families of the victims, these reports offer a measure of closure, as they confirm what many had suspected: the crash was a catastrophic event triggered by uncontrollable weather. Despite the emotional weight of these findings, they offer clarity and certainty about the cause of the tragedy.

As the nation continues to mourn, the convergence of these three independent reports emphasizes the brutal impact of the crash and the fateful combination of weather and human factors that led to the loss of Dr. Chilima and the eight others on board.

