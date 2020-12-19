Thyolo Hospital commission Highly Dependent Unit

Thyolo District Hospital on Thursday commissioned the first ever Highly Dependent Unit (HDU) that now enables the hospital to admit critical patients who in the past were being referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

Speaking during the launch, Thyolo District Council Chairperson, Sandram Maulana, who was the guest of honour, said the opening of the unit was part of fulfilling government agenda on reforms program that the district signed with the authorities.

Maulana said the HDU at Thyolo Hospital will act as a catalyst for saving more lives that previously could be lost during the referrals to QECH due to the condition of the disease.

“As a district, we recognise that the duty of saving lives for people in Thyolo remains in the hands of the council, as such, responding to needs of the people is very crucial especially the time when there are serious cases that need medical attention.

“This means that rarely will Thyolo Hospital refer critical diseases to QECH because we have a special unit for that with well-trained personnel.

“I have been informed that since it started operating last week, five people have been admitted and recovered,” said Maulana.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Thyolo, Dr Arnold Jumbe said previously, the hospital was spending a lot of resources to transfer patients to QECH but now it will be history since such critical diseases will be treated within the district.

Dr Jumbe said the unit has been established with resources from Malawi Government worth K7 million. However, he said the unit still needs more tools so that it can accommodate six patients at once.

He said, “By establishing the unit, we have eased the burden that we had but still, we need well-wishers to assist us with fridges, cylinders and beds among other important things so that we can make this unit complete.

“We have started responding to reforms now that we signed because this is not a mean achievement in as far as promotion of community health is concerned.

“Apart from assisting victims of accidents, the unit will also assist those with high blood pressure, diabetic patients and expectant women among other critical diseases.”

Meanwhile, the opening of the unit has brought excitement to people in the district as eluded by Senior Chief Mchiramwera who praised the Chakwera led administration, saying the unit was a Christmas gift for people of Thyolo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares