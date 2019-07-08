Thyolo man arrested for having sex with pig: Police press bestiality charge

Malawi Police in tea-growing district of Thyolo have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly having sex with a pig (bestiality) which is contrary to section 153(b) of the Penal Code.

Thyolo Police Station publicist Rebecca Kashoti said in an interview Friday that Michael Chakwana committed the offence on Wednesday and was seen through a bathroom window by a neighbour.

“The man allegedly went into his pig kraal and started the act; not knowing a neighbour was seeing what he was doing,” she said.

Kashoti said the neighbour later went to confront Chakwana who pleaded for secrecy.

But the neighbour reported the matter to community police who took the suspect to the chief and later to Thyolo Police Station.

Chakwana, who is said to have three wives, hails from Mpiyama Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in the district.

He is expected to appear in court to answer a case of bestiality.

