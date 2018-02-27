Thyolo Stadium injunction lifted : Construction work to continue

An injunction that stopped the construction of Thyolo Stadium at the Boma has been lifted by the High Court in Blantyre, paving way for the construction work to continue.

Thyolo Active Youth Organisation (Tayo), a youth organisation based in the district, obtained an injunction restraining the council from constructing a stadium at the Boma which they argued would lead to the demolishing of some buildings including the offices of the youth organisations.

However, the council through its lawyer Chancy Gondwe, argued that Tayo offices would be relocated to another place.

In his determination, Judge Jack N’riva vacated the injunction.

“The balance of convenience, in my judgement , weighs more in favour of not continuing with the injunctions,” the judge said in his ruling.

The stadium project is expected to cost K4.6 billion and there will be additional office complexes worth K2.1 billion.

The 20,000-seater stadium will be built at the boma under the supervision of Blantyre City Council.

Dec Construction is in charge of the construction work that will last 18 months.

Speaking when he presided over the groundbreaking of Thyolo Stadium, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa was quoted by the media as saying he did not expect substandard work or delays in completing the project.

