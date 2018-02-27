Esau Kanyenda submits resignation at Wanderers: Discipline crisis

February 27, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Battle-hardened forward Esau Kanyenda has tendered resignation letter  to his club Be Forward Wanderers just six months after joining the club.

Esau Kanyenda  hands in resignation

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira, who is also a close ally to the veteran striker,  has confirmed the development.

Madeira, however, said the former Polokwane City player has not explained reasons for his exit.

But reports from Lali Lubani Road indicates there is sour relationship between Kanyenda and some senior players a clear indication of breakdown of discipline.

The discipline crisis is also reflecting badly on the role  team manager.

Kanyenda played a vital role in the Nomads’ TNM Super League triumph by scoring eight goals.

At some point during the campaign he scored in six consecutive matches

Kanyenda was among the few players who did not report for training when the Nomads regrouped at Blantyre Sports Club to kick-start their preparations for Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign demanding the club to pay him signing-on fee balance amounting to about K2 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Esau Kanyenda submits resignation at Wanderers: Discipline crisis"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
dinky
Guest
dinky

KUMENEKO MUKONZEKO CHIKHALIDWE CHIFUKWA MA PLAYER ENA AKUNZIMVA KUPOSA TEAM BWANA MADEAIRA TAKHAZIKITSANI BATA KUMENEKO

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes 4 seconds ago
MBWFC
Guest
MBWFC

who is bringing this indispline issues to our club?? please tell us more about this our reporter

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes 42 seconds ago
Defender of Faith
Guest
Defender of Faith

Ndiye uzitani? Poti konse kumene uzipita uzifuna zomwezo. Guadiola anamusiya Sancez nkhani zake zomwezi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes 56 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes