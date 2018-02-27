Esau Kanyenda submits resignation at Wanderers: Discipline crisis

Battle-hardened forward Esau Kanyenda has tendered resignation letter to his club Be Forward Wanderers just six months after joining the club.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira, who is also a close ally to the veteran striker, has confirmed the development.

Madeira, however, said the former Polokwane City player has not explained reasons for his exit.

But reports from Lali Lubani Road indicates there is sour relationship between Kanyenda and some senior players a clear indication of breakdown of discipline.

The discipline crisis is also reflecting badly on the role team manager.

Kanyenda played a vital role in the Nomads’ TNM Super League triumph by scoring eight goals.

At some point during the campaign he scored in six consecutive matches

Kanyenda was among the few players who did not report for training when the Nomads regrouped at Blantyre Sports Club to kick-start their preparations for Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign demanding the club to pay him signing-on fee balance amounting to about K2 million.

