Malawi parliament gym opens: Beach body for MPs

Members of Parliament (MPs) have a chance to transform the way they look after National Assembly opened an exclusive fully gymnasium with fully running machines, cross-trainers, free weights and so on.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya announced in the House on Monday that the legislators have every opportunity to exercise more and become fit and healthy.

Msowoya said the gym will not only be beneficial to the staff, but will also keep the legislators fit during parliamentary meeting thereby stimulating healthy debates in the House.

“Within the building, we have a gym,” Msowoya announced.

The Speaker said the gym launch was on Monday “just immediately after the adjournment .”

He said: “It is good to be fit.”

Some MPs will also get one-to-one time with a fitness instructor.

