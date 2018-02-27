Malawi parliament gym opens: Beach body for MPs

Members of Parliament (MPs) have a chance to transform the way they look after National Assembly opened an exclusive fully gymnasium with fully running machines, cross-trainers, free weights and so on.
Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya announced in the House on Monday that the legislators have every opportunity to exercise more and become fit and healthy.
Msowoya said the gym will not only be beneficial to the staff, but will also keep the legislators fit during parliamentary meeting thereby stimulating healthy debates in the House.
“Within the building, we have a gym,” Msowoya announced.
The Speaker said the gym launch was on Monday “just immediately after the adjournment .”
He said: “It is good to be fit.”
Some MPs will also get one-to-one time with a fitness instructor.
Why have GYM only for MPs? Don’t they want to mix with us? Ok tiwonana 2019 ino.
Kunena zowona, ma condition of service for political institutions such as Parliament, MEC, ACB and Judiciary are much much much better as if these people are not working in Malawi. You can investigate an get it for yourselves. Kodi ife tinalakwa posagwira ntchito Kuma office andale?
It must be known that the more you reward political departments to appease them, the more you demoralize other equally important departments in the public service. The choice is yours.
Goodall Gondwe wachekuladi.
tisamve kuti wina wachosedwa mano kumeneko