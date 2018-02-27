100% fake! State House disown Mutharika Facebook page: Malawi govt investigating creators

The Facebook account bearing the name of Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika purporting to be that of the Head of State is a fake, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani has disclosed that authorities have launched a massive manhunt to bring to book individuals behind fake Facebook account.

Kalilani highlighted that President Mutharika does not have Facebook account under the name ‘His Excellency The Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’ as alleged.

He said the law will take its course once the perpetrators are apprehended.

According to the letter on the page, “Mutharika” is said to have asked Bushiri to consider investing in his home country as it is not worthy to invest overseas.

“So, as the President of Malawi, my door is open to have a dialogue with this powerful man of God, Prophet Bushiri for his investments here in Malawi,” reads the letter in part.

The Facebook page is said to be put up by impostors claiming to speak on behalf of the man holding the highest office in the land and that investigations are being carried to track down the culprits.

State House warned users of social media to be cautious of a fake Facebook page being operated in Mutharika’s name.

Kalilani also called upon Malawians to exercise their freedom of expression with a responsibility.

“State House in conjunction with the relevant authorities is investigating the matter and the law will take its course once the perpetrators behind such fabrications are found,” he said.

“State House calls upon all Malawians to exercise their freedom of expression and make use of online technology with restraint and responsibility,” said Kalilani.

Last year the Malawian leader President Mutharika also issued a strong warning against social media abusers in the country.

He called upon Malawians to use social media with the spirit of patriotism, Integrity and Hard work.

