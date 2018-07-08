Thyolo village headman Gumbi arrested for marijuana cultivation

July 8, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times

Malawi Police in Thyolo have arrested village headman Gumbi for allegedly cultivating marijuana locally known as chamba  in the district.

Village headman Gumbi was arrested following a tip-off.-Photo credit Police

According to a police statement, the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

He was cultivating the Chamba at his backyard and Police uprooted 278 plants.

“We have uprooted the Indian hemp which his was cultivating behind his house,” a statement from Thyolo police public relations office said.

Police  has been taken to the herb for tests and are reminding the general public that  that cultivating Indian hemp is a crime.

