Prominent lawyers in Malawi fight on forum over corruption, politics: ‘Judge shopping’ allegations  raised

Two prominent lawyers have taken it on Malawi Law Society WhatsApp forum to fight each other over corruption and politics with David Kanyenda accusing Gift Mwakhwawa of bribing judges to win cases.
In a lengthy leaked conversion, Kanyenda is daring Mwakhwawa to declare his political allegiance so that they could engage openly.
In response, Mwakhwawa responds: “I am yet to be sure. One thing I know is that (the ruling Democratic Progressive Party) DPP is thieving. Because if they were okay why fix it when it is not broken?”
But Kanyenda suggests that even other parties, including the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have been thieving too.
Things started getting out when Mwakhwawa said: “The president of the DPP and the party are being accused of thieving, you are not a thief but have been arrested twice on kindled allegations …”
Mwakhwawa said if lawyers had proper peer discipline, Kanyenda’s practising licence would have been revoked.
“David, you stole from clients, you are a thief, that’s a fact. You he belongs to jail. You only are safe because the justice system broken. You only have your licence because the disciplinary process is broken,” said Mwakhwawa.
Kanyenda then hit back, accusing Mwakhwawa of offering money to lawyers, whilst he was at Malawi Law Society, to settle cases after bribing judges.
“You may not have been arrested but that doesn’t make you clean,” said Kanyenda.
The conversation went personal as the two lawyers revealed each others children born out of wedlock.
Former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale's request for a ceasefire was not adhered to.
If Malawians had any doubt that the justice and criminal systems have collapsed…..here is the evidence. In fact, have we ever wondered why no wealthy people are in prison right now despite the fact that they commit the most hideous crimes in Malawi. Have we ever wondered why lawyers, prosecutors and the legal minds, within political parties, all act as imbeciles…….here we are. Two prominent lawyers revealing their true colours. This is indicative of the quality of lawyers we have in Malawi. If indeed we had a disciplined Law Society of Malawi; it would suspend these two lawyers for putting… Read more »
The truth is Malawi has no legal system that can be relied upon. Our lawyers are a bunch of satanic agents who suck blood even when the last drop has dried. This goes for the judges who turn a blind eye on justice. You will all pay a price for exposing and subjecting the vulnerable to extreme poverty by thieving to enrich yourselves. In fact most of them can never make it as practising attorneys in the first world because they simply lack ethics for the profession. You are conmen in gowns. I have no respect for Malawian lawyers, most… Read more »
Malawi is in a sorry state!! I feel ashamed to be a Malawian. Lawyers for that matter fighting on social media. Kanyenda you must bring in MCP and UDF into corruption issues which are clearly DPP’s. Dpp is corrupt to the core, basi!
