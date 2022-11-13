Tickets sale open for Malawi Achievers UK Awards ceremony scheduled for Dec. 3 in Nottingham

Malawi UK Association (MAUK), the umbrella body of all associations of Malawians in the United Kingdom, is all set to organise its annual Malawi Achievers Awards UK ceremony scheduled for December 3 at Nottinghamshire Gold & Country Club.

In an interview, MAUK’s chairperson, George Ndisale said tickets for the red carpet event are already on sale at £45 per head and that the total capacity is 170 people.

“So far we have already sold over 70 tickets and we anticipate to sell out long before the day of the event,” Ndisale said, adding that 10% of any revenues generated as result of Malawi Achievers go towards charitable activities.

“We are, therefore, encouraging the Malawians in the diaspora interested to participate at this memorable event to hurry up and buy the limited tickets because they are selling like hot cakes.”

Nomination for the awards are already under way and its deadline is November 23 — through the link: https://form.jotform.com/ 222944953098367

He explained that the annual event awards Malawians or of Malawian descent in the UK, who have exceptionally and positively contributed to the way of life in the UK such as in academia and business.

“Apart from honouring the personal achievements, this event is also a platform where we highlight MAUK’s activities and their achievements as well as future plans for the well-being of Malawians in the diaspora.

“By being accountable, it’s one way encouraging them to be willing to support our activities, which are always for charitable events to assist vulnerable compatriots back home.”

He explained further that they have managed to attract Standard Bank Malawi as main sponsors of the event with the intention of a long lasting partnership in which members of MAUK as well as the rest of Malawians in diaspora can invest through financial savings to lean on when they return home.

“Standard Bank, as our main sponsor, is a win-win situation,” Ndisale said. “Malawians in diaspora are encouraged to save their earnings in a secure way and Standard Bank is the answer to that service.”

He assured that as an umbrella body of all associations, MAUK has the muscle to reach out to every Malawian in UK, be it for personal assistance or otherwise, for the well-being of everyone — “and investing their savings back home is what we want to encourage”.

The nominations for the awards are reviewed by the organising committee in partnership with independent individuals that will on the day of the event be the judges.

The organising committee, in conjunction with MAUK executive, select maximum of six judges and can be of Malawian or of any nationality provided they are independent and objective.

On his visit to the US for United Nations General Assembly in September, President Lazarus Chakwera, asked Malawians living in the diaspora to make meaningful contribution and coordinate on developmental issues for the benefit of Malawians.

This is what MAUK strive to do. Also in September, Ndisale said MAUK wants to engage with the government to achieve the MW2063 vision as its contribution to change the lives and welfare of fellow Malawians.

Formed on September 29, 1992, MAUK have managed to bring together Malawians based in UK and Ndisale said they have built a working relationship with the Malawi High Commission.

They are also working with various organisations in Malawi to promote their products and services and going forward, “we want to work with our stakeholders to help Malawians living in the diaspora invest back home”.

“The most important thing we want to achieve is to unify the different Malawian diaspora associations, businesses and our community to work together to promote Malawian businesses here in the UK and back home,” Ndisale said back in September.

He added that the fruits of being MAUK member are enormous as one gets to be in a big Malawian family in the diaspora and if a member is a business person, they get a chance of being linked to the wider Malawian community.

Members can also advertise their products on MAUK website and various social media platforms within the community and they organise and assist through Go Fund when one is bereaved to help repatriation of the remains back home.

In his interaction with Malawians living in the US, Chakwera had said: “We may have different political affiliations, we may have different opinions, but we all belong to one nation called Malawi — hence the need to collaborate.”

He called on the diaspora not only to raise some questions on what government was doing or not doing but coming up with solutions to the problems and work together to build Malawi.

“Let’s have some kind of order, let’s change our mindset — even though you live miles away from home, there is need to engage government and fast track to make progress in agriculture, education, health and energy sector to serve Malawians with what we have.”

Chakwera added that there was need to talk about long-term vision on issues affecting Malawi, citing corruption as an enemy of development which his administration has put strong measures to deal with the malpractice.

Apart from managing the Malawi Achievers Awards, MAUK also organises annual commemoration of the country’s Independence Day in order to bring Malawians together to ensure that partnership and camaraderie is strengthened between regional associations and Malawians in UK.

The Independence Day celebrations are organized in liaison with the Malawi High Commissioner’s office and when reached out, High Commissioner, Dr. Thomas Bisika said they are set to enhance the objectives of MAUK Association in its endeavor to make Malawi a better country to live in.

“We always welcome positive milestones that Malawians in diaspora achieve and MAUK has our total support. That is what we are here for — to facilitate a cordial working relationship between our Motherland and our host country,” said Bisika, who has always made sure that Malawi High Commission attends functions of each diaspora organization.

MAUK’s objectives are:

(a) To promote and enhance the welfare of Malawians living in the United Kingdom with particular focus on, but not limited to, facilitating access or offering information on personal development opportunities for Malawian Community on issues such as training, employment, health or bereavement matters;

(b) To promote integration and assimilation of Malawians in UK into the British society and British way of life through education, learning and good citizenship;

(c) To promote and enhance cohesion and cooperation among Malawians through building up of partnerships and networks and organising exchange programmes with other associations, agencies, and /or organisations who share or carry out similar objectives and values with a view to promoting the interests of Malawi and enhancing the positive image of Malawian culture;

(d) To oversee activities and operations of Regional Malawi Associations and other affiliated organisations or associations and to unite them under one banner to achieve maximum representations of Malawian and the nation of Malawi. In addition, to act an intermediary between Regional Malawi associations and the Malawi High Commission to London and other external agencies;

(e) To initiate, identify and or carry out projects that target to benefit members of the Malawian Community whether in UK or Malawi and also to solicit funding and any other resources for and on behalf of MAUK.

Ndisale is the chairperson, Jean Mvalo as secretary general; Getrude Munthali as vice-secretary general; and Henry Ntholowa as treasurer general.

