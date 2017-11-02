Tigers, Blantyre Utd face gloomy future

Azam Tigers are on the verge of extinction after technical director Robin Alufandika disclosed that the team’d executive committee struggle to run the club in the wake of financial problems.

Although Alufandika fell short of hitting the nail on the head over the issue, he cited poor officiation which has cost the club.

“We can’t continue like this when referees tend to favour other teams. When we do well in both cup and league competitions it help us to earn money to run the club,” an emotional Alufandika, said.

He also disclosed that the team’s equipment has been surrendered to the chairman Sydney Chikoti.

Chikoti and Alufandika, who had previously served Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in similar roles, have been substantially running the club over the years using their personal resources.

The soft spoken Chikoti, who is Chief Executive Officer for Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) has been appealing to companies and well wishers to save the rare Kau Kau Tigers from extinction as the K1.2 million monthly stipend from Tanzanian-owned grain manufacturing company, Bakhresa Malawi Ltd is manifestly inadequate.

This has come as players and technical officials such as coach are being owed huge amount of money from outstanding game and monthly upkeep allowance.

Tigers were a formidable force who produced great international players such as late Jonathan Billie, Felix Nyirongo, Ibrah Mwase but have struggled after losing sponsorship from government farm produce parastatal Admarc around 2005.

Meanwhile Blantyre United another top league team in Malawi also face a bleak future after one of the directors Lawson Nakoma stepped down.

Nakoma just as Tigers’ Chikoti and Alufandika had been instrumental in supporting the club.

