Tigers frustrates Bullets to share spoils

Mighty Tigers coach Gerald Phiri says his side made “life a bit too easy” for Nyasa Big Bullets to fight back for a hard-earned 1-1 draw in a thrilling encounter at Kamuzu Stadium.

Tony Mbulu strike in the 55 minutes was enough for Tigers to frustrate the home team.

Sankhani Mkandawire , however, had other ideas and drew the Peoples Team level 25 minutes from time to the relief of the Bullets supporters.

“It was an entertaining match but I am impressed with my boys and its unfortunate that we did not collect maximum points,” Phiri said.

“A point against champions will always be a good result, so we take that and move on.”

The point puts Tigers on third position of the TNM Super League while Bullets are now on fourth slot with 4 points from 2 games.

Tigers display confirmed their development under new Coach Gerald Phiri as they did not give space to Chiukepo Msowoya who is Bullets leading scorer so far.

Nyasa Big Bullets Team Manager,James Chilapondwa said collecting a point from behind was not a bad result and insists they will come back stronger in the next game.

Chilapondwa admitted that Tigers gave them a good run especially in the first half.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :