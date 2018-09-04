Tigers prey on Mchengautuba Utd to quarter final berth of Carlsberg Cup

Azam Tigers are through to the quarter finals of the Carlsberg Cup after eliminating Mzuzu based SIMSO Premier League outfit, Mchengautuba United, 2-0 on Tuesday at Mzuzu Stadium in a very exciting match.

The first 25 minutes of the game belonged to Mchengautuba United who were comfortable on the ball, playing a passing game on the floor with excellent dribbling skills by players like Limbani Bauleni, Uchizi Vunga and Joel Jere but they could not find the back of Tigers net.

The visitors later regained their own steam and started attacking seriously. Josaphat Kwalira’s powerful shot in 29th minute was ably saved by Mchengautuba goalkeeper Patrick Minga while Peter Kasonga’s shot in the 38th minute hit the cross bar.

The first 45 minutes produced no goals.

The Kau Kau boys came hard and angry to devour the minnows in the second half. Captain of the side, Peter Kasonga, was lethal upfront and his shot in the 55th minute was fumbled by goalkeeper Patrick Minga but Kasonga was close to tap in the rebound himself to put the Tigers in the driving seat.

Mchengautuba players lost their rhythm and venom and Luke Chima’s shot from outside the penalty area in the 78th minute was deflected off a defender and past goalkeeper Minga to seal the lead at 2 nil until referee Jimmy Kafikeni Phiri blew the final whistle.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Mchengautuba United Technical Director, Daniel Kilembe, praised his charges for displaying beautiful football but said the lads lost concentration in the second half.

Azam Tigers coach, Chancy Msema, said it was a tough game because they did not know Mchengautuba’s style of play. He praised Mchengautuba the good game they gave them.

“As Tigers, we would want to reach the finals of this cup. Our boys know what they want in this tournament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles from Lilongwe are in the city of Mzuzu to face Ekwendeni Hammers this Wednesday at the same venue in another round of 16 match of the same cup.

