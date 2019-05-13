Tigers returns empty handed

The dream of Kanjedza-based Mighty Tigers Football Club of winning the ‘Pokopoko’ 2019 TNM Super League Championship suffered a huge set back in over the weekend after dropping six points in their Central Region Tour over the weekend.

The ‘Kau Kau Boys’ went down to Mlatho Mponela 2-0 on Saturday at the Kasungu stadium before going down by the same goal margin 24 hours later by TN Stars at the same venue.

Tigers Technical Director Robin ‘Abambo’ Alufandika described their outing as disasterous.

“This is unbelievable looking at the way we started the season but I promise you we are the Tigers and will bounce back. We have a good squad and we will sit down with the boys and discuss how we can change things” said Alufandika.

Tigers started the season on a high note collecting four points from their opening two games away in the Central Region.

They beat Dwangwa United before being held 0-0 against Kamuzu Barracks.

They later the following week almost caused an upset in a 1-1 against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets who had to come from behind to get an equalizer in the last minutes of the game.

In other games played in week five of the elite league, debutants Ntopwa FC registered their first win of the season after beating Chitipa United 3-1 while Kamuzu Barracks beat Blue Eagles 2-0.

On Sunday Karonga United massacred Ntopwa FC 4-1.

According to a latest fixture reeased by Sulom as at Sunday 13th May 2019, Blue Eagles are on the driving seat with 11 points from six games, Civil Sporting on second position with nine points from three games while Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets and TN Stars completes the top five.

Ntopwa, giants Mighty Beforward Wanderers and Savenda Chitipa United are in the bottom three.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :