Tigers sceptical of securing sponsorship

One of the oldest football clubs in the country, Tigers, has indicated that it is now very difficult to have hope of getting sponsorship, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has always been struggling financially since the Agricultural Development and Marketing Cooperation (ADMARC) pulled out its sponsorship long time ago when it was popularly known as Admarc Tigers (Kau-Kau). It has survived the test of time since then with people like Sydney Chikoti and Robin Alufandika refusing to see the team die as it happened with other teams like MDC United, Hardware Stars, Mitco and others.

Two years ago, it was called Azam Tigers but then came to be called just Tigers FC last season after losing the small support it was getting from Azam. Early this year, the club entrusted a small team of marketers to try and get sponsorship for the club but with the COVID-19 pandemic around, the club’s Chairperson Sydney Chikoti says it is very difficult.

“As it is now, obviously it is very, very difficult. COVID-19 is biting everywhere and it’s not going to be easy for organisations to come and sponsor football. We can’t expect anything for the next few months.

“We will continue as we have always done. One thing we do is to avoid promising our players something we cannot manage to offer. We therefore agree with them on upkeeps that we can manage. That’s why our players always need to patient but funds have to be found somewhere to support them whether we are playing games or not,” explained Chikoti on local radio station.

Stars coming into memory when Admarc Tigers was a household name include Jonathan Billie, Felix Nyirongo, Rodgers Nyirongo, Macdonald Singo, Charles Phiri and goalkeeper Thomas Chimaliro among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!