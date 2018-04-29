Tigers to secure sponsorship, says Tewesa

Blantyre-based outfit Azam Tigers are just a few steps behind from securing a sponsorship to the club which former Nyasa Big Bullets Technical Director, Billy Tewesa has negotiated for.

Tigers have been playing in the top-flight Telekom Network Malawi (TNM) Super League for close to three years without sponsorship.

Recently Tewesa was seen on the bench of Tigers when they were playing a friendly match against Nyasa Big Bullets at Mulanje Park Stadium and when questioned on his conduct, he said he has to come to help in ending the problems which Tigers were facing.

In an interview on Friday, Tewesa said he thought of ending some of the problems Tigers are facing by securing them a sponsor who will be helping and sponsoring the team on a three year deal contract.

“Recently, I said that if we are not careful, Tigers may dissolve and that is why I came in to help by securing to them a sponsor. It is a company, and for security reasons, I will not disclose the name of the company now.

“We are just waiting for the company to come and discus with Tigers. The signing of the contract will be done soon after all negotiations are done,” Tewesa said.

Tewesa said he will not gain anything on the deal he has secured for Azam Tigers but said that he wants to see football developing.

“This is not the first time I have secured sponsorship for teams; I also found a sponsor to the then relegated Chiradzulu-based rookies, Max Bullets,” said Tewesa.

According to Tewesa, the sponsor who will be sponsoring Tigers for three years is a Malawian company owned by Malawian also.

Technical Director of Azam Tigers, Robin ‘Abambo’ Alufandika could not be reached to comment on the matter

