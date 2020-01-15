Tigris embarks on flood vulnerability reduction campaign

Conservation Music Malawi (CMMW) artist cum environmentalist Tigris, real name Angela Mizinga has embarked on an environmental campaign aimed at mitigating the effects of floods during rainy seasons in the country.

Using her artistry, the Lilongwe based songbird has released a song and video Ndizothekera highlighting the effects of climate change, floods in particular.

According to the singer, the song’s theme centers on best practices to avoid and mitigate the effects of floods.

“The song emphasizes on the possibility of people to relocate from lower flood prone areas to uplands which are safe,” she narrated.

She was quick to point out that Ndizothekera highlights on the need to listen to environmental and weather experts.

“The message is simple but very important. Floods are preventable. Let’s avoid cutting down trees carelessly, replant trees on bare lands and relocate to uplands. More importantly, let’s listen to what environmental and weather experts are telling us,” remarked Tigris who is also a radio/TV personality working with Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization.

“Ndizothekera” also came third in the 2019 Tikonzekere Arts Contests: Communicating Flood Vulnerability Reduction Good Practices through Arts in Malawi which was conducted in partnership with Department of Disaster Management (DoDma) and UNDP.

Ndizothekera was produced by Janta of SU Records and has been released by Conservation Music Malawi on behalf of Tikonzekere Arts.

The video is also available for streaming and downloads on YouTube.

Conservation Music Malawi Secretary, Wezzie Chisenga in his remarks said: “We are proud to release Ndizothekera by Tigris who is also a Conservation Music Malawi artist. The release is strategic knowing that we are in the rain season. We would like to warn those living in lower lands close to rivers to relocate to safe lands.”

