Time up for mobile phone thieves in Malawi as Macra gets stolen phone tracking device

Officials from the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) say they have now acquired a stolen mobile phone tracking device.

Macra spokesperson Wezzie Nkhoma Nsomba says the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system is a security measure which protects mobile devices from theft and fraud.

She said the device will help fight thefts of mobile phones in the country.

“After seeing difficulties faced by the public when they lose their gadgets we came up with a system which will protect mobile phone subscribers from handset theft, combat mobile money fraud and identify fake or cloned mobile devices” she said.

Nkhoma-Nsomba added that the system will provide all privacy as it stores and utilizes International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEls) that identify the actual handset worldwide not sim card numbers and all transactions in the sim Card are under the privacy and security policies of Mobile Network Operator.

She said the device can trace, block and blacklist the mobile device linked to the stolen phone using its IMEI.

She argued the public to register for CEIR assuring that it will enhance security of mobile phone users and that of their handsets.

MACRA is implementing the project in partnership with the country’s two giant mobile communications providers; Airtel Malawi and Telecommunications Network Malawi (TNM).

