Times sports program quashes FAM technical committee

The duo of Peter Kanjere and Pilirani Kachinziri of Times Media Group on Monday emotionally and vehemently trashed the decision by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to include Tiya Somba Banda, Suzgo Ngwira, Humphrey Mvula, Kelvin Mmangisa and Julius Mithi in its Technical Committee, saying the five have completely no acumen to drive Malawi football in the right direction

Last week, FAM announced standing and independent committees which included Competitions and Marketing Committee, Technical Committee, Finance and Administration Committee, Referees Committee and Player Status Committee, among others.

In a sports radio programme called Times 360, hosted by Williams Gondwa, the two veteran sports journalists and analysts, Peter Kanjere and Pilirani Kachinziri, categorically agreed that only Yassin Osman and Stuart Mbolembole were eligible to be in the Technical Committee and not the rest including chairperson, Tiya Somba Banda and his deputy Suzgo Ngwira.

“This committee has a huge task of looking at coaches’ courses, coaching philosophy, formations or systems, players’ technical abilities and tactics. Now if you look at this committee, you notice that a good number of individuals in this composition are not technicians who can guide our football. How can these people add value to our football?

“I would love if legends that have played football at the highest level were drafted into this committee,” explained Kanjere.

Taking his turn, Pilirani Kachinziri, said perfect administrators were misplaced into this committee and the committee had to be dissolved before it started discharging its duties.

“It’s only Yassin Osman and Stuart Mbolembole who are fit to be in this committee. This committee cannot help at us at all. Why not rope in Young Chimodzi into this committee? Why not Peterkins Kayira? Why not Kinnah Phiri?

“This committee is supposed to be comprised of tacticians who have the technical acumen of the game. Can these people assess a coach? What can they advise?” barked Kachinziri.

Kanjere gave an example the Technical Director for South Africa, Neil Tovy, who captained Bafana Bafana and played football at the highest level.

“We sometimes do things upside down. The likes of Eddington Ng’onamo, Ernest Mtawali, Gilbert Chirwa, and Young Chimodzi could fit very well into this committee. Chimodzi is the most capped and highest scoring defender in our football History. This committee needs someone who can develop a coaching syllabus and can qualify as a coaches’ instructor,” remarked Kanjere.

Other names that came out as fit for the committee included Chancy Vinnie Gondwe, Wilfred Nyalugwe, Collins Thewe, Kannock Munde and Kennedy Malunga.

