Timverane Club shines in FCB Kupha Makwacha promo

Members of Timverane Club, a grouping of Tobacco farmers in the country, can now afford a smile after emerging winners of the FCB Kupha Makwacha Promotion grand prize.

The Club won a brand-new motorcycle through a grand draw the Bank conducted on Monday in Blantyre.

The promotion, which started in May and ended in August, targeted tobacco farmers across the country who bank with FCB as one way of supporting and developing tobacco farming.

Speaking after the final draw, FCB Marketing Manager Pachalo Stanley Chiyora said the Bank, as a strong supporter of farming in Malawi, introduced the promotion to assist tobacco farmers while contributing to the growth of the national economy.

“Tobacco farming is known as the backbone of Malawi’s economy, and as a Bank, we introduced this promotion to assist farmers in their day-to-day activities. It was a way of motivating them while also giving back to them as our valued customers,” said Chiyora.

He further emphasized that the Bank remains committed to providing better services to tobacco farmers and fostering continued development in the tobacco farming industry.

“We are happy with the level of participation we saw from farmers. Going forward, we will continue to support them and look into more ways to strengthen our partnership when we return next year,” said Chiyora.

The promotion also had 96 other winners who got various prizes including bicycles, bags of maize, K150,000 cash, and branded T-shirts.

