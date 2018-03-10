Tiny Umodzi Party announce convention: Chisi says all posts up for grabs

As time draws closer to next year’s tripartite elections, some political parties have started planning for national conventions to elect their torch bearers with tiny Umodzi Party releasing details of the month to be held but not the information on venue, the number of expected delegates and their budget.

President of the Umodzi Party, Professor John Chisi said his party will hold its national convention in August this year where all positions will be up for contest.

Chisi said the door is open to all party members who want to contest in all vacant positions.

While failing to disclose how much the party will use for the convention and the number of delegates, Chisi said all set for the August convention.

“Umodzi party is a democratic party, I shall not defy the party’s constitution as other parties. In brief our convention will be in August this year about the exact date you shall know soon and I am ready to be challenged or accept the defeat,” he said.

Chisi said his party under his leadership is ready to bailout the current problem Malawi is facing such as shortage of employment, education and health crisis.

