Malawi cop wins K1 million in Airtel Kuufira promotion

Malawi’s giant mobile service provider Airtel on Friday handed K1million to a police officer Griffin Watch as his price of winning last draw of Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza which has been running for 13 weeks.

Handing over the cheque, head of data and devices marketing manager, Masiye Mazaza, said he was happy that Airtel has managed to turn some Malawians into millionnaires.

Mazaza said Airtel will always ensure that the company continue exciting it’s customers.

“We exist because of these customers, we make money because of these customers,” said Mazaza.

Receiving the cheque, Watch said he will use the money to finish building his house in Lilongwe’s Area 24.

“I am very happy to win this K1 million. I was building a house in Area 24 but the project stalled due to financial problems. Now I will be able to finish my project,” said Watch.

Mazaza announced that Airtel will do grand finale of the draw on 14 March, 2017 to identify a K5 million, K3 million and K2 million winners.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.

