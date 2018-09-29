Tipper kills 7-year-old girl in Chikwawa

A seven year-old girl in Chikwawa has died after being hit by a tipper along Thabwa-Fatima Road.

The incident occurred on Friday September 28′, 2018 at Livunzu Primary School.

The girl, identified as Tadala Kennedy was in Standard 2.

“She succumbed to a tragic death after suddenly crossing to the right side of the road which is under construction.

“As fate would have it, the girl slammed to the left side of the tipper which was being operated by 24-year-old Fletcher Funsani,” said Foster Benjamin.spokesperson for Chikwawa police.

She died on the spot due to severe bleeding since she had sustained multiple injuries.

Following the incident, an angry mob descended on both the driver and his workplace at China Railway Engineering Group.

Police had to rush to secure the place.

Funsani, who is being interrogated by the law enforcers, hails from Majamanda in the area of Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District.

The deceased came from Malata Village under Senior Chief Makhwira in Chikwawa District.

