Tit-for-tat! Mutharika billboards vandalized in the north

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are describing as barbaric the vandalism of President Peter Mutharika and DPP in northern border district of Karonga just days after the ruling party vandalized Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party billboards as well as uprooting their party flags.

Mutharika’s billboard, erected just beside Karonga District Hospital turn-off, was destroyed Monday night by unknown people.

The billboard carried a message about the Malawi rural electrification programme (MAREP), and is now in tatters.

The unknown people also went ahead to destroy part of President Mutharika’s face at another billboard adjacent to Karonga Magistrate Court.

DPP northern region governor Kenneth Sanga said those who vandalized the billboards belong to one party system of government.

“We need to move on. This one party syndrome system of government must go,” said Sanga.

He could however not say why his party, the DPP is leading in vandalizing opposition billboards and the uprooting of party flags.

Butlegal professional Ralph Kasambara in quotes reported in the local press said there is no legal justification for the protection of Mutharika’s billboards since they are not part of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.

He said: “There is no flag or emblem or government symbol to protect. Police are not at fault to guard property be that of the DPP or opposition parties because that is their duty. But they cannot discriminate in their execution of duties.

“So, if they decide to maintain visibility, they should accord the same treatment to all billboards of opposition candidates. What the police are doing is unconstitutional, illegal and unjustified discrimination. They can be sued for it.”

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has since condemned the incident and told his party faithful not to retaliate, saying this can be cause for violence ahead of the highly contested May 21 tripartite election.

Political scientist, Mustapha Hussein, has described the development as sad.

“The message about the importance of holding peaceful elections has gone far and beyond. Various stakeholders have preached this using all sorts of media outlets and we thought by now every political party supporter would be calm.

“Therefore, I condemn this to the strongest terms and I urge all political party leaders to advise their followers to desist from tendencies that may trigger political violence and in turn affect the credibility of the second tripartite polls,” said Hussein.

Hussein implored security agents in the country to intensify security and apprehend perpetrators of the acts and make sure that the law takes its course.

Station officer for Karonga district police senior Superintendent Joyce Mphepo said her office has intensified both day and night patrols to make sure that they restore political tolerance to avoid a repeat of 2014 where Karonga was branded the Benghazi of Malawi.

On his part, Karonga District elections coordinator (DEC), Emmanuel Bulukutu, said the only solution to end the escalation of political violence is to call for a Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) meeting whereby all political parties and stakeholders will iron out their differences and restore peace.

