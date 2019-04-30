Mutharika set to meet presidential challengers at PAC prayers: To sign peace accord

April 30, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Quasi-religious organization, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has organized national peace prayers this Saturday which will see President Peter Mutharika and his estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima, political allies-turned-foes, are set to meet face-to-face as other sworn political arch-rivals  will be sharing the same prayer  for the sake of Malawi before the watershed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Presidential candidates s to sign a peace accord

The prayers are expected to be attended by incumbent President Mutharika as candidate of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera,  UTM Party’s presidential flag bearer  Chilima and United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi.

Since Chilima announced  last June his ambition to challenge the incumbent  Head of State in the presidential race, he had not met with Mutharika, who in 2014 picked him from the private sector where he was Airtel Malawi managing director to be his running mate on DPP ticket.

PAC spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole said all the presidential candidates have confirmed attendance.

“All the presidential candidates have confirmed that they would be attending. We have no reason to doubt their commitment to this important event,” said Mulomole.

In addition, Mulomole said the presidential candidates will sign a a peace declaration.

“They will have to follow the right channels if there are some grievances. If a presidential candidate has promised to attend to the prayers and fails to turn up, shame will be on him,” said Mulomole.

The prayers and the peace accord signing will be done exactly two weeks before the highly contested tripartite election.

The peace accord was developed for the sake of enhancing peace and stability during the election period.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
ZINGALUME Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ZINGALUME
Guest
ZINGALUME

WEA PLEASE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago

More From web