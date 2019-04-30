Mutharika set to meet presidential challengers at PAC prayers: To sign peace accord

Quasi-religious organization, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has organized national peace prayers this Saturday which will see President Peter Mutharika and his estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima, political allies-turned-foes, are set to meet face-to-face as other sworn political arch-rivals will be sharing the same prayer for the sake of Malawi before the watershed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The prayers are expected to be attended by incumbent President Mutharika as candidate of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, UTM Party’s presidential flag bearer Chilima and United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi.

Since Chilima announced last June his ambition to challenge the incumbent Head of State in the presidential race, he had not met with Mutharika, who in 2014 picked him from the private sector where he was Airtel Malawi managing director to be his running mate on DPP ticket.

PAC spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole said all the presidential candidates have confirmed attendance.

“All the presidential candidates have confirmed that they would be attending. We have no reason to doubt their commitment to this important event,” said Mulomole.

In addition, Mulomole said the presidential candidates will sign a a peace declaration.

“They will have to follow the right channels if there are some grievances. If a presidential candidate has promised to attend to the prayers and fails to turn up, shame will be on him,” said Mulomole.

The prayers and the peace accord signing will be done exactly two weeks before the highly contested tripartite election.

The peace accord was developed for the sake of enhancing peace and stability during the election period.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :