Tit for tat in Mzimba: 4 men kill man for son’s sins, Malawi Police arrest them

Malawi Police Wednesday arrested four men in northern district of Mzimba for allegedly murdering a 66-year-old man because his son killed their relative years back.

Mzimba Police publicist, Peter Botha identified the four suspects as Hastings Ng’oma, 60, Ibebe Zimba, 60, Markbrez Nyirongo, 30, all from Kawimba Nyirongo Village in the area and Samuel Chavula, 45, of Chibisa Mtonga Village in the area of TA M’mbelwa in the district.

Botha said the four are suspected to have brutally murdered Steven Chisimba of Gandali Village in the area of Paramount Chief M’mbelwa on grounds that the deceased’s son had murdered their relative some years ago.

He said the murder occurred at the deceased’s house near Development Aid from People to People (Dapp) teachers’ houses in the district.

“On Tuesday, the suspects mobilised themselves and went to the deceased’s house and assaulted him on his face with a blunt object. He died on the spot,” Botha said.

He added that the police visited the scene of crime with medical personnel whose postmortem indicated that death was due to heavy loss of blood secondary to a cut on the head.

Botha further said the police are still hunting for one suspect, John Ng’oma.

“The suspects will appear in court soon to answer a charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code and attracts a maximum penalty of life imprisonment,” he said

