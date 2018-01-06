Karonga Utd confirm Nyambose appointment as head coach

TNM Super League newly promoted side, Karonga United Football Club has employed former coach of Fish Eagles, Christopher Nyambose as head coach on a one year deal.

Confirming the development Friday, Chairperson for Karonga United, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda sai his club had wanted a manager with a great track record and proven experience.

“We have employed Nyambose as our head coach, he has signed a one-year contact because we want to experience his fireworks first which is why we have hired him on a short term condition. He will be in Karonga in February, this is when we will be starting our preparations for the TNM Super League,” said Banda.

Banda described Nyambose as a superb coach who can keep and sustain the team in the country’s top flight TNM Super League.

In his remarks, Nyambose concurred with Banda whilst asking the executive committee and supporters of the club to work as a team for the club to survive in the league.

“They have trusted me and I promise to work hard but there are three things which can assist us to have a good team; tolerance, patience and teamwork, these will build the team.

Adherence to these three cornerstones will make the team not to be relegated,” said Nyambose.

However, he was reluctant to comment on the need of beefing up the club’s squad saying a decision will be made when he starts drilling his charges in February.

Nyambose was an assistant coach to Stuart Mbolembole in 2005 at the Malawi National Women Football Team and he mentored some clubs in the super league like Duke Box in 2009, Supper Eagles and Mzuzu United in 2010-2011. Recently, he has been with Fish Eagles in the Simama Premier League Division.

