TNM presents K1.5m to Nomads fan Zynab Kachingwe: Zampira promo winner

The elite league sponsor TNM Plc has given out a grand prize of K1.5 million to Chirimba-based 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers supporter, Zynab Kachingwe who emerged the lucky winner of an interactive SMS promotion for fans dubbed Zampira.

Apart from the grand prize, the company has also given out K250, 000 each to two lucky fans including another Nyerere supporter from Ntcheu Mariko Alufaneti. The two emerged winners from the pool of entries that correctly predicted that Be Forward Wanderers would win the 2017 TNM Super League.

Speaking during the cheque presentation at TNM Maselema Shop in Blantyre, the company’s Head of Marketing; Sobhuza Ngwenya, thanked soccer lovers for supporting Zampira promotion whose aim was to actively engage soccer fans by way of predicting weekly results and predicting the 2017 Super League Champions.

“We are very excited as sponsors to present the grand prize to Kachingwe. What is more pleasing is that the winner is a lady which defies the notion that football is a men’s game. Through Zampira, TNM engaged with fans and recognized the role they play in the beautiful game of football. Zynab Kachingwe goes away home with K1.5 million,” said Ngwenya

Ngwenya said the presentation of the grand prize to the winner underlines TNM’s commitment in developing football in the country.

“The presentation of this K1.5 million grand prize underscores our commitment to improve the development of football in Malawi. In addition, as a brand we always want to uplift the lives of our customers who are always with us. Through this promotion TNM has made a direct contribution towards improving the livelihoods of football fans and their families who are important stakeholders in football development,” he said.

Overall, Zampira promotion registered a total of 355,837 entries, out of which 14,375 were correct predictions representing a 4.03% accuracy rate.

The match between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa big Bullets registered the highest predictions at 41,408 with 2,028 correct ones while the game between Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers registered the lowest correct prediction rate of 0.3%. This followed total entries of 9,463 against 32 correct predictions.

The 2017 Champions prediction category, which closed in August, received 2,933 entries of which 1,970 were correct, representing 67.16%.

Apart from the grand prize, TNM has been giving out other prizes to lucky customers in the ranges of K1000 worth of airtime to 50 winners weekly, K50, 000 to three winners weekly and K100, 000’s every month to two lucky fans ahead of the grand prize.

The company has given out over K12 million to soccer fans during weekly and monthly draws with the ultimate winner carting home K1.5 million.

Launched in June 2017, Zampira promotion ended on December 23, 2017.

