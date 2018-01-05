ACB arrest DPP MP Mzomera Ngwira over thieving LDF money

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Hola , Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira for allegedly stealing money amounting to K650,000.00 meant for a developmental project under the Local Development Fund (LDF).

A statement released by the graft-busting body signed by its PublicRelations Officer Egritta Ndala, states that the body received an complaint of an allegation on 7th September 2010 that Mzomera Ngwira presented invoices to the

Project Management Committee (PMC) of Likwelukwe School claiming that YOGI and Mzimba Hardware supplied building materials for the project.

ACB later further conducted its investigations into the matter which established that the MP advised the PMC members to sign a blank withdraw slip and advised them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn.

Mzomera indicated a withdrawal of K650,000.00 at the Bank which he suceeded.

Finally, ACB arrested the Mzimba Hola legislature on Friday 5th January 2018 suspecting him to have committed an offence under Section 27(2) of the Corruption Practice Act (CPA) in that he used his influence as a Member of Parliament to award a contract of constructing Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House Project to Louis Mtonga of

Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba when such a duty is supposed to be done by the Project Management Committee (PMC).

According to the statement, Mzomera Ngwira on 2nd August 2010 converted the said mnet for his own use through NBS Bank, Mzimba Branch which is contrary to Section 241 (2) (e) of the CAP.

“The bureau will record cautious statement from him at a later date after he has found a lawyer” reads the statement in conclusion.

As this article was being published, Mzomera Ngwira was at the court seeking bail.

This was the first arrest of a parliamenterian suspected to have abused LDF funds and according to reports, there are about 20 MP’s who are being investigated.

