Tiwale Arts Festival launched to celebrate persons with albinism

Tiwale Arts Festival, a new initiative of Kuwala Creatives, Saturday held its first ever artistic get-together which principally aimed at celebrating persons with albinism through creativity.

At the festival, held at Flood Church in Lilongwe’s Area 47, poets, musicians and dramatists satirically scorned perpetrators of abductions and killings of people with albinism.

Joe Lipenga, a poet, hailed the event saying it was a rightful platform to bring light to the nation in educating the masses on how to develop good relations with persons with albinism.

“But also, like in my case, I sent warning messages to killers of persons with albinism. I wanted patrons to celebrate persons with albinism like our fellow human beings and friends,” said Lipenga.

British Council representative, Macdonald Nyoni, who officially launched the festival, said they were delighted with Tiwale Arts Festival and pledged a two year partnership.

“We will ensure our maximum support for the festival. Especially in your initiatives to making sure persons with albinism are protected and celebrated,” said Nyoni.

Tiwale Talent director, Dennis Imaan, said it was the role of the youths to take drastic steps in “ensuring uniformity and unity and stand up against the killings of people with albinism.”

During the festival launch, Sunny Money through its manager, Brave Mhone, donated two solar lamps as a symbol of light and vision in homes of people living with albinism and to mark as an end to their killings and abductions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :