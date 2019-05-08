298 000 pupils begin primary school leaving certificate exams

About 298 000 pupils across the country’s primary schools on Wednesday began sitting for their primary school leaving certificate of education (PLSCE) examinations which are expected to end Friday.

The exams are said to have started on a good note with minor hiccups that have since been ironed out, according to the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb).

Maneb public relations officer (PRO), Mayamiko Chiwaya, said in press interviews that they were confident of a “smooth” administration of the exams.

“All invigilators and supervisors, and all human resource involved have been paid in advance. So, as it is, we expect little or no challenges at all,” said Chiwaya.

On Tuesday, pupils in some schools across the country protested for not getting their examinatiob identity cards a day before their exams.

But Chiwaya said all pupils who appeared in the Maneb register would be assisted by being allowed to sit for the exams.

“They will write the exams, as long as they appear in our register. We anticipate such kind of problems at times considering the technicalities involved in the printing of the IDs,” said Chiwaya.

Nyasa Times’ correspondent in Karonga, Rudo Nyirenda, said a snap check of some schools in the district indicated that the exams started on time.

He also observed that there was “discomfort” among some pupils who were writing their exams while seated on the floor.

The pupils sat for an English paper Wednesday morning and will sit for four more papers in the next two days.

