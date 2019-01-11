TN Stars to hold first ever elective AGM

Super League outfit TN Stars will on January 20 go to their first elective Annual General Assembly (AGM) to be held at its base, Kasungu District.

TN Stars Chairperson Johns Banda told Nyasa Times that idea of an AGM is born out of a need to bring more seriousness and sanity into their management and running of the TN Stars.

“Since we were promoted into the top flight league, the experience was very good, at the beginning we had to fight hard. It wasn’t simple on the ground because we had to learn a lot. At the end we managed to finish on position nine.

“After the first season, we want to reorganize our house, put our house in order through the experience we have gained in the first year we have been part of the top league. This AGM is a step towards that,” he said.

Banda said this is also the beginning of the process to fully commercialize the team to ensure sustainability.

“It is hoped that at the end, TN Stars will have a much more vibrant Exco ready to steer the team in 2019 and beyond,” he said adding that among others, the new committee will be charged with new responsibilities

TN Stars have been incorporated into Airtel Top 8 tournament next season following the suspension of newly crowned TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets for causing violence after losing to Blue Eagles in the final in june last year.

The Kasungu outfit and Academy is supported by Matapa Farming Network of Kasungu as its contribution to Sports for Development. Engaged the youth in sports!

TN Stars Football Club is an emerging soccer club from a local soccer academy initiative in Kasungu district in Malawi.

This initiative was started by Thomas Nyirenda from whom the name TN is derived.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :