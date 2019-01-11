Youthful Rose Zimba excited with FIFA referee’s batch

Northern region based youthful female referee, Rose Zimba, says she is excited with her recent achievement in attaining the highest rank in her refereeing career which is a clear manifestation of her hard work.

Zimba was recently promoted from Grade 1 to obtain a FIFA batch which allows one to take charge of football matches anywhere in the world and in any tournament.

The 25 year old Zimba joins veteran Clement Kanduku and Jonazio Luwizi from the northern region who go outside the country almost every year to officiate different games in different tournaments across the African continent.

“It is true I have been promoted and I now have a FIFA batch. I am so excited with this achievement but I know it is God’s reward for my hard work. On my own I couldn’t make it but I thank God for this.

“Everything is possible if one works hard. The football refereeing career is male dominated but I have been following instructions from instructors. There are a number of challenges when you are female. Some will say you are being favoured by virtue of being female. During games, some spectators will label you with all sorts of names like prostitute but if you know what you are doing and put God first, surely you progress as I have done,” retorted Zimba.

Zimba is a teacher at Kavitowo Primary School in Nkhombo Education Zone in Mzimba District. She was trained at Karonga Teachers Training College from 2013 to 2014.

She has been taking full charge of many SIMSO Premier League games and games involving the national youth football league. She has been carrying the flag as an assistant referee for TNM Super League games at Mzuzu and Karonga stadia.

But Zimba vividly remembers the time she was in charge, with the whistle and the yellow and red card in her pockets, officiating the match between Moyale Barracks and Masters Security at Mzuzu Stadium. The game ended 1-1.

Other female referees working hard in the northern region include Christina Mkwewu, Maureen Dzimkambani and Mercy Kayira. They too wish to attain a FIFA batch one day.

