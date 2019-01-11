Karonga Utd in a commercialization drive

Karonga United Football Club, popularly known by its supporters in Kiyangonde as “Ingwina SyamwaKaronga” (The Crocodiles of Karonga), has embarked on a commercialization exercise to boost the club’s financial muscle ahead of the 2019 TNM Super League season.

Acting Marketing Officer for Karonga United, Vincent Bwinga, told Nyasa Times that for a start, they have produced two thousand club stickers which are going at K700 00 each.

“Everybody is aware that Karonga United has no sponsorship. It is against this background that we decided to start doing something towards generating income for the club.

“More and more stickers will be produced and we are also preparing to start preparing supporters’ Identity Cards with faces on them which will be bought at a reasonable amount by supporters of Karonga United for the club to generate some revenue,” explained Bwinga.

Bwinga added that plans are also underway to produce flags for the club and replica jerseys for people to buy.

According to Bwinga, the club expects to generate K10 million before the start of the season.

Karonga United finished on position 7 in the country’s top flight league and will be among the eight teams battling it out in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

