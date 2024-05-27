TNM Mpamba, MASM upgrade payment system for instant automatic updates 

TNM Mpamba Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNM Plc, has upgraded its payment system with Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) that will enable instant automatic updates of payment subscriptions made directly on Mpamba money wallet.

A statement from TNM Plc says the system aims at enhancing the convenience of their mutual customers and that the innovation is a continuation of innovative strides by TNM Mpamba Ltd to deepen financial inclusion and further widen scope of the country’s mobile payment ecosystem.

TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said with the new payment upgrade, transactions on Mpamba are processed instantly, allowing real-time updates on premium statuses of customers.

“TNM Mpamba has a steadfast commitment to simplifying transactions and enhancing customer experiences,” Jonazi said. “Therefore, together with MASM, we have made a comprehensive payment upgrade aimed at revolutionizing the way health premium transactions are conducted.”

This upgrade, according to Jonazi, will revolutionize the way MASM customers access and manage their health insurance contributions ensuring greater accessibility and efficiency.

“At TNM, we understand that we are living in a fast-paced world where convenience and efficiency are paramount, especially for the healthcare sector. Gone are the days of lengthy processing times, as such the upgrade has eased efforts for both MASM and policyholders.”

Commenting on the development, Dr Macfenton Shariff, MASM’s chief commercial officer, expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact of the payment upgrade, saying: “We are happy to see our partnership with TNM Mpamba blossoming impactfully to our valued customers.

“This latest payment upgrade represents a significant step forward towards redefining the landscape of health insurance transactions, making them more accessible, efficient, and secure than ever before.”

Shariff added that with TNM Mpamba, when MASM members make their monthly contributions, the payments will automatically update their MASM membership account.

“This is convenience at your doorstep right in the comfort of your home and there is no need for proof of payment as has been the case previously,” Shariff said.