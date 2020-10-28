TNM Mpamba offers discounted tickets for Malawi  Sand Music festival : Master KG and  Diamond Platnumz headline acts

For festival goers, TNM Mpamba has partnered with Sand Music Festival to sell entry tickets at discounted prices through the TNM Mpamba mobile platform.

TNM plc Head of Brand and Communications Louis Chipofya said in an interview that revelers who will buy their tickets through TNM Mpamba will enjoy a K3,000 discount from the K25,000 three day ticket pass to the 10th anniversary festival slated for this weekend in Salima.

“We want people going to the festival to have a peace of mind in terms of tickets because buying through TNM Mpamba offers convenience whilst making a K3,000 saving per ticket,” said Chipofya.

Chipofya hailed TNM’s partnership with the festival over the last 10 years through which the pioneer mobile company has been supporting the initiative to help growth of the arts industry.

“TNM’s commitment to the development of arts and music is manifested by our commitment to the festival as a platinum sponsor,” said Chipofya.

Sand Music Fest Director Lucius Banda said he is very excited with TNM support towards the festival.

“TNM has been with us for the past 10 years and they have not abandoned us. They have been supporting us ever since we started these festivals. This is a pure Malawian music festival which is being organized by a pure Malawian event company and to be supported by a leading Malawian network company in the stature of TNM is humbling,” said Banda.

He appealed to music and festival goers to buy their tickets through TNM Mpamba and other selected outlets.

The three-day festival which set for Sunbird Livingstonia Beach from Friday, 30th October to 2nd November will be headlined by Diamond Platinumz and Master KG from Tanzania and South Africa respectively.

He said for people to buy tickets through TNM Mpamba, they need to follow simple steps namely dialing *444# and then select 4 for Payments and select 9 for Other payments and enter a short code 500006 and select Yes/No for description and then enter amount of K22,000 before confirming transaction details and finally entering a pin.

The customer will receive and SMS notification after payment and this is essentially their ticket which they will show at the gate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares