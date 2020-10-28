Police officers worried with delayed salary payment

Some Police officers Nyasa Times has talked to claim that the delay to access their salaries for the month of October in time is affecting their family lives and need government to sort them out soon.

For the past months the Police officers were paid by the date of 23 and they thought the trend will continue but to their surprise this month they are yet to get paid.

“We thought things will go the way the previous months went because we were getting our salaries before the date of 28. This month we are surprised that up to date we have not been paid. Our families are suffering and we cannot support them,” said a cop at Lilongwe Police.

Another cop said to compound problems most officers live in rented houses and they are finding it hard to face their landlords.

Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera could not be reached for comment but reports reaching Nyasa Times indicate that the officers will get their salaries before the end of the month.

Another source claimed that the salaries have delayed due to the fact that there are arrears that need to factored in after government moved the taxable band from K50,000 to K100,000.

“There is also of work to be done and hence the delay. We will get our money but I believe the issue of arrears has also played a part. The only issue is that when you plan about money you need to get the money on time,” he explained.

The Malawi economy has suffered badly mainly to the effects of Covid-19 with a lot of employees being laid off because companies shut down rendering the tax collectors body Malawi Revenue Authority as a lame duck.

