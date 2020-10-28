CSOs decry ‘persecution’ of Bushiri in South African: Ask Malawi govt to help repatriate prophet home
Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)and faith groups under the banner, Justice for Bushiri, have decried continued arrest of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, to by South African authorities which amounts to persecution and asked Malawi government to help repatriate their nationals.
The grouping , led by Malawi Watch executive director Billy Banda, said at at a news conference held in Lilongwe on Wednesday that Bushiri must be given a fair trial.
They observed that despite multiple arrests, no evidence has been brought to court to date adding that justice is being denied through the delays.
“We are certain and convinced that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are in a precarious situation in South Africa and, as their fellow citizens, we have a duty to lay a hand. Our wish is to have the Prophet back home because we still love him here,” said Billy Banda.
Banda noted that despite being arrested on February 1 2019, Bushiri has appeared before the court four times without trial, every time the State asking for postponement because they were not read.
“Two years, no trial. Why? Even worse, they took away his travelling documents and by next year he will have been on remand for three year. Is this justice?”
“When they were making this arrest, the State said they had ‘overwhelming evidence’. By May 31 2021, this case will have clock 3 years without trial. Is this prosecution or persecution? “he wondered.
Banda further noted that the Bushiris were arrested again on October 20 and they have appeared three times before the court seeking bail, but they have been denied.
“Why is he being treated in this targeted way? Bail is a right, but why does it seem so problematic to hear his application?” he said.
One of the members of the grouping, Anthony Mukumbwa raised the issue of Bushiri permanent residence in South Africa which has also raised eyebrows.
He said if the Bushiris are in South Africa fraudently, it is better for the government to deport them back to Malawi than keeping them in jail.
The grouping has since asked Malawi Government to engage the South Africa Government to have the Bushiris brought back home.
“They must be free from this prolonged remand. They should be answering their charges while in Malawi,” they have said.
The Bushiris will return to the dock on Friday for the continuation of their bail application.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Bushiri is nothing but a fraudster. Blame should also go to the South Africans who easily believed such a crook could be a prophet and saviour. You can do better South Africans.
Help who? kupusa basi. Let our government stay away from this MBAVA. Some of us have been saying of how crooked this fella is but have always been criticized by the many STUPID and BRAINWASHED.
Go and do that at the crime scene, that is, South Africa. You ask, “two years without trial?”. How many people are waiting for trial here in Malawi? Let him face trial. The courts will decide. You think pastors don’t commit crime. A Catholic priest was arrested in Masambuka murder. Did you complain?
It is unfair for Bushiri to be persecuted like without concrete evidence.And Malawi government need to follow up this case
Koma anthu inu ndinu zitsiru , zitserekwete mbuzi za anthu. A malawi akhala akulephera kubwerera kumudzi za covid-19 munali chete kudya ndalama za kuba ndi Papa wanuyo? Whats so special with him?
Kuonetsa Ubulutu wanu onse simukutha kuona kuti milandu ndi iwiri? Mukunenawo udakalipobe, uwunso ndi wina . Ndipo musandiyankhulitse pa mbali. Ndiye yakwanano milandu utatu nanga uwu wa fake residency? Kodi mmesa amatha kuitana angels amene uja? Awaitane azamutenge. Boma silipanga repatriate munthu oti akumuganizira kuti ndi wa “organised crime synducate” Mafia. Pa chakuti pano nonse agalu inu
Aziwona iye malamulo akuno samadziwa ngati koma ngati amapanga zamasenga zakezo pano ndiye avinadi ndipo sanati .Koma anthunu chomwe mungadziwe ndichakuti munthu amene amatumikila mulungu mowona mtima sachita zithu munga zimenezi paja anati matsiku omaliza kuzabwera aneneli onyenga ndiye ena mwayiwo ndiye che Bushiri ngati mukuwayikila kumbuyo ndiye mukunama
Fighting other pipoz fights which I cant do. RSA isnt Mw, The Hawks are real crime fighters. I know all those so called CSOs just need Bushiri’s money when he comes back. Let him pay for the sins he committed. Bob Marley sang “You can fool all the pipo ALL the time”. He isnt the only rich man in RSA, so no issue of persecution to raise here. Billy Banda waona kuti mgodi wa DPP wauma now he wants Bushiri’s money. Gwirani ntchito, tengani ngongole yakapira, chitani geni, osangomakhalira mthumba mwa anthu. Who paid for the meeting room and bottles… Read more »
let him use the bible azipulumuse yekha
Bushiri and his wife Mary are con artists, they have swindled a lot of money from stupid south africans, they having been running a cult, they are now facing the music. they should only come to Malawi after they have served their time in Sounth African Prison
I love what is happening to the prophet and prophetess. They are so dumb and wicked they did not see this coming. Mr. Shepherd bushiri and norman paulosi chisale……(you get the idea!)
…
Unless you are a witch or wizard or ant Christ, you can say this nonsense
I am loving it.