TNM Plc injects K5m towards NGO regulatory body’s annual lakeshore conference

Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, has contributed K5 million to the non-governmental organization (NGO) Regulatory Authority (NGORA) towards its 2023 lakeshore conference on September 28-29.

To be held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, this years theme is: ‘21st Century Boardroom Dynamics: Repositioning the Accountability of NGOs’ and presenting the contribution, TNM Director of Business Services, Tawina Dzungu said the mobile telco appreciates the role of NGORA in regulating the NGO industry.

She observed that NGORA’s regulation is helping to bring sanity in the NGO sector in terms of accountability and governance — a development which has turned NGOs into attractive partners for national development efforts with the private sector.

“At TNM, we recognize and appreciate the critical role of NGORA in regulating NGOs in Malawi,” she said.

“As a partner for national development, TNM is working closely with NGO partners to support people at the grassroots level using mobile network technologies.”

“This include Mpamba, which through mobile cash transfers, is helping deepen financial inclusion in the remotest parts of the country. Hence our contribution is in line with this position.”

She added that TNM’s partnership with respective NGOs under NGORA is helping to contribute to economic growth through job creation, enterprise development and technology transfer.

She thus said TNM looks forward to continuing working with NGORA and relevant NGOs in applying mobile technology as a catalyst for economic growth and national development at all sectors.

NGORA chairperson, Shadreck Malenga said the upcoming conference is an important platform for NGOs to build capacity in governance and learn new trends in environmental sustainability.

“We are hoping that participants in the conference will be able to incorporate 21st century trends in their operations and be able to see how we can apply them within the Malawian framework and context of MW2063 national vision,” he said.

In June, NGORA engaged NGO auditors to a meeting in Blantyre in order to help NGOs comply with Section 22 of the NGO law which requires them to submit reports including audited financial statements.

According to NGORA website, the Authority’s Director of Corporate Services, Linda Njikho said it was unfortunate that most NGOs fail to comply with this provision citing high audit fees as the main reason.

She described the meeting as fruitful in that it enabled the Authority to understand some of the issues that are faced both by the auditors and NGOs, saying this will enable NGORA to come up with ways on how best to improve compliance in the sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!