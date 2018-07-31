TNM Super League first round delights SULOM

Malawi elite league administrators-Super League of Malawi (Sulom) through General Secretary Williams Banda have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the first half of the 2018-2019 TNM Super League Season.

Banda said the competition has been stiff but there is a slight difference interms of statistics comparing to last season during the same period.

However the Sulom General Secretary admitted that there have been few hiccups particularly concerning officiation.

He however expressed optimism that as administrators, they are looking forward to a successful second round which according to Banda will kick off on 12th August 2018.

“We expect to kick off the second round on 12th August. At the meantime, we have opened the transfer window and it will be closed on 11th August so clubs are free to loan out, buy or sell players” said Banda.

Nyasa Big Bullets are the current league leaders with 35 points followed by Silver Strikers who have 32 points while defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers come third with 28 points.

