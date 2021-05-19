Toast changes his social media accounts to ToastOfficial

Malawian award-winning artist, Toast, who recently released a single entitled 1.5.0 on April 30, has changed all his social media accounts to ToastOfficial that signifies brand growth and cohesion.

Previously, his social media accounts were famed as @toomuchsauce_toast, and he explains that the changes have come about as he has reached a point in his career that requires him to be easily identifiable to his fans and any future listeners.

“I’ve noticed I keep getting more international numbers on my social media pages and decided I need to make it easier for my new and international fans to keep up with me across all platforms,” said the star, whose real name is Gomezgani Kambwiri.

He reveals that he got inspired to release the 1.5.0 single — the rap music he hasn’t released in a long time — having been inspired by his 2018 Urban Music People (UMP) Best Hip-Hop Award, which is founded by Malawian Ken Zizwa.

He also disputes reports circulating that 1.5.0 single is connected to a recent saga in which a verse from his song was leaked and used in a song entitled Uzoyimela — that is in an album by a prominent South African rapper, Emtee and features Malawian rapper Gwamba.

Originally, the song in Emtee’s album entitled Logan was to feature Gwamba and Toast but even after Toast was taken off from the scene, his song’s verse was leaked and left out of the original song.

“Looking at the events since, I feel that the time to cover that has passed,” said Toast, who has worked with a number of internationally recognised artists before that include South Africa’s Kwesta and Gemini Major as well as Angola’s G Baby Da Silva.

He believes that his focus in music is to be the best version of himself and strive for remarkable progress in his career considering his achievements in the industry having enjoyed some celebrity through big name collaborations and recognitions.

“I think everybody came up with their own conclusions [as regards to what happened with the leaked verse] and it was so funny looking at what people were speculating.

“I am glad they loved my verse though and that’s why I’m not surprised my new release has been received so well, seeing that it’s in the spirit of hip-hop,” he said.

As for future plans, he says: “I think I’m going to focus on getting more live shows done before we start discussing a new project, I’m hoping to start working on an album as soon as I’m in the best headspace to do so” following his last Extended Playlist (EP) entitled DTTAH (Dont Try This At Home) released in March 2020.

DTTAH, which is similar to an album, is available for download on Mikozi and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer using Toast’s link https://linktr.ee/ToastOfficial.

His new single 1.5.0 was produced by Flex Lamar, and mixed and mastered by Chux_Tpa$e_plan.

Musically, Toast was awarded in 2018 following great commercial success of his songs, Calypso, Afuna Banja featuring Charisma and Hakuna Matata featuring Eli Njuchi.

He is sometimes referred to as the Shasha hitmaker following the success of his single titled Shasha featuring Quest which was released last year.

Other than that he’s heavily focused on school with just a few more singles and music videos lined up for the year.

He is currently in Kenya in his third year study of Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Networking and while keeping his career afloat, Toast encourages young artists to stay in school if they can, saying “the industry won’t be going anywhere and the best time to get an education is always now”.

“I just think being a rapper with a degree holds more weight for the younger people who look up to you,” he said.

Skilled in multiple genres including hip-hop (particularly rap music); dancehall and RnB, Toast was born on September 8, 1994 and started writing and recording music in 2009 under the group ‘Thug Assembly’.

He later split from the group with fellow group member, T1, and formed a duo called ‘Street Fame’, which quickly gained national recognition after their hit song ‘Gold Chain’ (2015).

‘Gold Chain’ it is still considered to be one of the most timeless trap songs in Malawi that led to Street Fame enjoying their time in the spotlight until T1 decided to retire from the game for personal reasons.

In recent years, Toast has built his personal brand from the ground up and is quickly becoming a household name. His rap style and unique visual taste — which is inspired by rappers such as Meek Mill, Young Jeezy, T.I. and Logic — continues to evolve and elevate.

Since the launch of his solo career, Toast has released plenty chart-toppers and he’s been awarded the Best Hip-Hop award (2018) and Most Fashionable Celebrity (2019) at the renowned UMP Awards.

His debut EP, DTTAH features award winning South African hip-hop artist Kwesta and its lead single ‘Shasha’ won Best Collaboration (2020) at the inaugural Malawi Hip-Hop Awards.

Toast says he remains passionate about his art, fashion and family and looks forward to growing his fan base beyond Malawian borders and working with more international artists.

