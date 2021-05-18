Chilima lauds China-Malawi relations, receives Nsipe Police Post

“We should avoid destroying our own innocent buildings.”

The Malawi government will continue working with the People’s Republic of China in various development initiatives to help accelerate the country’s development agenda, Malawi’s vice president Saulos Chilima has said.

Chilima made the remarks Tuesday when he was speaking in Ntcheu at a ceremony where he received a newly constructed Nsipe Police Post constructed by the Chinese government.

Nsipe Police Post will serve about 80 000 in the areas of Traditional Authority Champiti, Makwangwala and Kwataine.

The police post is such a magnificent structure prompting the Chinese Ambassador to call for aggressive efforts to make the police post a model in Malawi.

It has offices, a Victim Support Unit, two holding cells and five staff houses which will be increased to 15.

“This is a beautiful day and I truly thank the Chinese Ambassador for donating this police post to government. This is a timely donation. Security is a precursor for national development,” said Chilima.

The vice president also thanked President Lazarus Chakwera for allowing him to meet with High Commissioners and Ambassadors.

“It was at my meeting with the Ambassador that the facility came from. I therefore express my appreciation to the President,” Chilima said.

Speaking earlier, Chinese ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang said his government was committed to working with the Tonse Alliance administration to develop Malawi hence the decision to handover such a magnificent police post.

“Police service is one of the most important government agencies that are crucial for national development,” he said.

The ambassador further said his government was donating furniture and five motor bikes.

In their remarks Senior Deputy Secretary for Ministry of Homeland Security, Patricia Liabuba, lawmaker for Ntcheu Central Albert Mbawala and Inkosi ya Makosi Maseko V emphasized on the need to look after the police post and ensure that the facility is not vandalized.

“We should avoid destroying our own innocent buildings. If you have differences with individual police officers do not descend on the police buildings to vandalize.

“Let us own these buildings. They are ours,” said Mbawala.

Fifteen police officers are excepted to be posted to the new facility.

