Tobacco Commission management blows K500m in dubious travel, allowances

Board of Directors of Tobacco Commission (TC) has come under intense criticism for its timidity and failure to take action against some senior members of staff, including the chief executive officer, who allegedly blew K500 million on dubious expenses.

The chief executive officer Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga of UTM and other senior officers are named in a National Audit report as having misused K500 million in unnecessary travel, allowances and gifts, among others.

The report says the officials global trotted around the world, including China and Africa, in business class, although they were advised against using business class, saying some of the trips were unnecessary.

The report also accuses them of blowing millions of money in unnecessary gifts in China.

The report further says the officials overused their fuel allocations.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) director Willie Kambwandira said he expected the TC board to take action against the culprits.

Kambwandira said he expected the board to suspend Chidanti Malunga and others involved in the malpractice.

Nyasa Times has reliably been informed that the board wanted to suspend Chidanti Malunga and Finance Director Andrew Mfune but the decision was shelved because of political interference.

We are informed minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale ordered that the decision to put the two be rescinded.

TC board chair Godfrey Chapola said no one is on suspension and refused to say more, saying the board mandate expired on Friday.

