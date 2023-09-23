Queen Tenge Ltd sponsors K2.4m towards Renewable Energy Industries annual conference

Taking cognizance that players in renewable energy act as enablers for businesses, Lilongwe-based creative agency, Queen Tenge Limited, has sponsored K2.4 million towards Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA) annual conference on October 26-27.

Queen Tenge works with local artisans to promote sustainable locally made bags, clothing and artifacts — thus it resonates well with the promotion of renewable energy, both locally and internationally.

At the presentation of the sponsorship on Tuesday, the creative agency’s founder, Linda Zamaere said as an entrepreneur, she appreciates the benefits of the conference as one of the enablers of MW2063 national vision.

She said she, her company depends on renewable energy and as an enabler for business, saying the sponsorship will go a long way in promoting renewable energy.

She emphasised the timely interventions alternative energy solutions provide to small businesses to avoid losses due to halts in production as the national demand for energy grows by each passing year.

In his vote of thanks, REIAMA president Soustain Chigalu the organisation is into “creating sustainability and empowering local enterprises through circular financing as well as promoting the use of alternative renewable solutions”.

Present was REIAMA board member and general manager for Sunny Money, Brave Mhonie, who said REIAMA is keeping its door open to more partners and sponsorship as they prepare for the all-important energy conference.

REIAMA was established in 1999 with the explicit aim of promoting renewable energy technologies in a sustainable manner to the satisfaction of consumers in Malawi.

The Association draws its membership from individuals and companies who are involved in the production, supply, importation, exportation, installation and servicing of renewable energy technologies in Malawi.

In addition, REIAMA also draws membership from organisations, individuals, projects and programs who have sufficient and verifiable interest in the promotion, production, supply, importation, exportation, installation and servicing of the country’s renewable energy technologies.

United Nations take on renewable energy it that it is powering a safer future; its sources are all around us; it is cheaper; healthier; creates jobs and makes economic sense.

The UN maintains that “energy is at the heart of the climate challenge – and key to the solution. A large chunk of the greenhouse gases that blanket the Earth and trap the sun’s heat are generated through energy production, by burning fossil fuels to generate electricity and heat.

“Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, are by far the largest contributor to global climate change — accounting for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions.

“The science is clear — to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, emissions need to be reduced by almost half by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. To achieve this, we need to end our reliance on fossil fuels and invest in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable, sustainable, and reliable.

“Renewable energy sources – which are available in abundance all around us, provided by the sun, wind, water, waste, and heat from the Earth – are replenished by nature and emit little to no greenhouse gases or pollutants into the air.

“Fossil fuels still account for more than 80% of global energy production but cleaner sources of energy are gaining ground as about 29% of electricity currently comes from renewable sources.

