Malawi registers positive strides in WASH interventions – Deputy Minister Kakhobwe

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Liana Kakhobwe Chapota has disclosed that Malawi has registered positive strides in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions despite challenges facing the sector.

Chapota made the remarks during the official opening of the 2023 National Water Conference held on Thursday in Lilongwe under the theme: “Be the Change: Towards Improved Water and Sanitation for All.”

She said there is progress in terms of an increased number of people accessing safe water supply, both with Water Board Services and rural areas.

According to her Lilongwe Water Board has increased storage capacity from 5.1 million cubic meters to 25million cubic meters at Kamuzu Dam 1, Northern Region Water Board has embarked on new projects such as Nkhata Bay Water and Sanitation Project, Central Region Water Board is implementing a Mega Dam that will supply water to Mponela Township, while Southern Region Water Board has completed Nkhudzi Bay Water Supply Project while Blantyre Water Board is currently implementing a multimillion dollar project to increase access to water to the residents of Blantyre

“All this demonstrates the improved capacity under the Water Boards with similar activities happening in rural areas,” she said.

Chapota further said her ministry and the stakeholders are also implementing solar power rehabilitated systems to further increase people with, not only access to safe water, but safe water closer to their homes.

She bemoaned challenges like natural disasters, lack of human capital, vandalism, and inadequate funding to properly implement activities in the sector.

Water Services Association of Malawi (WASAMA) President Dr Robert Hanjahanja, urged the gathering to explore strategies to improve infrastructure, enhance water quality, expand access to clean water and sanitation services for every citizen.

“Together let us be change makers paving the way towards improved water and sanitation,” he said.

Adding that they can create a future where every individual has access to clean water and sanitation, a future where they fulfill the promise of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Hanjahanja therefore observed that it was only through collective action that they can build a healthier, more resilient and prosperous nation.

