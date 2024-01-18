Tobacco industry to hold conference on leaf integrity

All is set for a one day Malawi tobacco industry conference, seeking to discuss data management vis-a-vis tobacco leaf integrity to be held this Friday at Ufulu Gardens in Lilongwe.

According to Tobacco Commission (TC) Public Relations Officer, Telephorus Chigwenembe, this is a platform where Tobacco Commission (TC), tobacco buying companies, grower associations and research institution, ARET among others will converge to discuss crucial issues as Malawi steps up her efforts to consolidate her position as the producer of the world’s most prefferred tobacco, especially the burley type.

“Industry regulator, the Tobacco Commission is optimistic delegates to the conference will subject data management practices in tobacco to rigorous discussions to ensure improvements that will make Malawi tobacco more compliant with global standards.

“Among others, data management of high standards in tobacco facilitates traceability, which is the key in fighting child labour and other social ills associated with the production of the crop, ” Chingwenembe said.

In 2023, 120 million kilogrammes was sold up from 85 million kilogrammes sold in 2022.

This season the commission has licensed more 248 million kilogrammes of the leaf in the registration and lincesing process that will go up to the end of January.

The commission envision an annual production of 200 million kilogrammes by 2028.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!