Tobacco market to open despite Malawi heading for lockdown

Tobacco Commission officials say the Kanengo tobacco market in Lilongwe will open on April 20 despite the coronavirus lockdown which takes effect on Saturday midnight.

Accoridng to Commission’s Corporate and Business Development manager Hellings Nasolo , the tobacco market is one of the exempted services as announced by the Minister of Health Jappie Mhango when he was announcing the lockdown.

“We will go ahead to open the tobacco market as scheduled. However, we have put in place strict measures to ensure that our farmers and buyers are not infected by the disease,” he said.

Tobacco market falls under essential services as listed in the gazette and are therefore not affected by the 21 day lockdown.

Most of the tobacco buying companie s members of staff are operating from home in view of the coronavirus.

The Tobacco Commission is yet to announce dates for the opening of the tobacco markets at Chinkhoma, Limbe and Mzuzu.

