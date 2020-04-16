Hospital staff on coronavirus frontline march to DCs office over protective gear

Scores of hospital workers at Chikwawa district hospital on Wednesday marched peacefully to the office of the District Commissioner to press the government give them personal protective gear for coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the nurses, doctors and clinicians abandoned work to force the government give them gloves, face masks and saitizers among other things.

This comes at a time when there are growing fears in the district that that some people continue to arrive from South Africa using unchartered routes.

The hospital workers presented a petition to the district commissioner Ali Phiri.

Phiri said he would present the petition to higher authorities to act on the grievances.

The district has one coronavirus case but the hospital staff said there are still many untraced people who might have been in contact with the patient before he was quarantined.

Immigration officials in the district said they have identified two unchartered routes people are using to escape the lockdown in South Africa and are sealing them off.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!