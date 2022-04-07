Toll gates raise K1.2 billion for government revenue

Government says over K1.2 billion has been collected from the country’s toll gat Chingeni and Kalinyeke toll gates since they were open.

Chingeni and Kalinyeke toll gates became operational about five months ago.

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) projects that the tolling facilities will be fetching over K4 billion annually.

The funds from the toll gates are met for rehabilitation and maintenance of the M1 road on which they are established.

However recently there have been public concerns over the safety of the toll funds after it emerged that several toll collectors misappropriated at least K10 million.

Speaking to Capital FM, RFA spokesperson, Masauko Mngwaluko, has assured the public of continued vigilance on the resources that it collects on the nation’s behalf.

He has further disclosed that measures are being put in place to ensure that the tolling system funds are safeguarded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!