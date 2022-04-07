Government snubs calls for fuel prices hike

Government says it will not be pushed to hike fuel pump prices in the country.

Minister of information Gospel Kazako said this during a press conference with minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola amid pressure from opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and some economic experts to raise the prices of fuel following global markets.

But Kazako said that the reason why fuel prices have not been adjusted upwards is because there are other critical issues to be considered first.

With an indication that prices will nonetheless be hiked, Kazako said that the hike will not be because other sections of the public have made recommendations.

Energy minister Ibrahim Matola said Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) will announce the fuel prices at an appropriate time.

Calls for speedy fuel hikes have recently come from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party, Consumers Association of Malawi and Malawi Commerce of Chambers and Industry, among others.

